Man saved by Jehovah’s Witnesses

We have always seen members of Jehovah’s Witness door knock people’s houses, but rarely as dramatic as this one.

A resident of Keneally Street Dandenong was awoken by the bangs on the door when a fire broke out at his house on Saturday 10 October.

Jehovah ’s Witness Keysborough congregation member Jeff Barclay recounts that he and other members could smell smoke and reached a house where the smoke alarm was going off about 11.30am.

Concerned that someone might be inside and unable to hear the alarm, his companion Peter Hutton began “really banging” on the door, while Mr Barclay called 000.

Finally a man stumbled out of the house just as two fire engines arrived.

Another member of the group, Teresa Lobo, is a registered nurse and was able to check the man’s health.

“Smoke poured out after him, he was coughing and disorientated, asking us what was going on,” Mr Barclay said.

The fire-fighters quickly found that the smoke was from a smouldering fire.

The brigade captain thanked the group for their concern and quick actions, Mr Barclay said.

“He told us that if we hadn’t kept banging on the door and woken the man, he would have died from smoke inhalation.

“Also, the fire could have fully ignited and spread next door, where a family lives.”

Mr Barclay says that although they feel that their preaching work is helpful to the community, literally saving someone’s life takes it to a whole new level.

“Now everyone will want Jehovah’s Witnesses calling!” he said with a laugh.