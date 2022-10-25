CEO returns ’home’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The incoming Greater Dandenong CEO is no stranger to the region.

Jacqui Weatherill grew up in Clayton North, regularly visited Dandenong Market and long coached gymnastics in Springvale.

“I love the rich multicultural community and the diversity that’s out here,” Ms Weatherill says.

“It’s a real powerhouse for the Victorian economy, especially with the manufacturing.

“At the end of the day it’s got an amazing workforce and there’s so much need in the Dandenong community.”

Ms Weatherill recently resigned as chief executive at City of Stonnington to take up the role.

She has worked in local governments in Boroondara, Brimbank and Benalla since starting off as a graduate, as well as being CEO of the Greater Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust.

In a narrow 6-4 vote in a closed council meeting on 17 October, Greater Dandenong councillors chose Ms Weatherill from a shortlist of two.

The lengthy recruitment process had sifted through 50 applicants to replace CEO John Bennie, who leaves on 30 November after 16 years at the helm.

Ms Weatherill said she’d be guided by the mayor and councillors on the city’s future direction.

“It’s my job to deliver on the strategies and plans, and goals and objectives of the council. And I’ll work with them to lead the city and build on all the good work that’s been done already.

“Leadership drives culture, and culture drives performance.

“Having a really great leadership team and having good leadership between the council and the senior executives is what leads to a really beautiful culture.

“And from what I’ve seen the culture here is fantastic. And that delivers great performance to the community.”

Her former workplace Stonnington Council has been blighted by councillor infighting.

Most recently, The Age reported that a group of councillors was boycotting special council meetings.

“I’ve learned to be a lot more resilient as a leader,” she says of her experience at the inner-south council.

“Certainly after the last election there was a lot of diversity in the political views of the councillor cohort in Stonnington. And that’s created some conflict between that group.

“It’s been well publicised.”

Ms Weatherill was impressed by the high-quality and variety of community facilities, such as aquatic centres, The Drum, early-years facilities, aged care and libraries.

She was keen about the “exciting” $90 million Dandenong Oasis redevelopment as well as the upcoming community hubs in Keysborough South and Dandenong.

“I’m looking forward to developing and growing the broad range of services that the council runs already.”

On Dandenong’s high unemployment rate, Ms Weatherill says: “The jobs are out there but it’s a matter of some of those people aren’t skilled for the jobs.

“It’s matching them and building their confidence up so they’re job-ready.”

Mayor Jim Memeti said Ms Weatherill’s vast experience in local government and as a leader made her the best fit of the job.

“With her Dutch background, Jacqui will fit in perfectly within our community – the most diverse community in Australia.

“Jacqui’s appointment is a fantastic outcome for our organisation, city and community.”

Ms Weatherill starts as Greater Dandenong chief executive on 19 December.