Fourth man charged following 2019 fatal Dandenong shooting

Homicide Squad detectives have today charged a fourth South-East man following the fatal shooting of Mitat Rasimi in Dandenong in 2019.

A 34-year-old Carrum Downs man was arrested at his home earlier this morning.

He was subsequently interviewed by police and charged with one count of assisting an offender in murder.

The man will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

A 44-year-old Lysterfield South man was charged with murder in April of this year

In November 2019, police charged a 27-year-old Hampton Park man with murder while a 29-year-old Endeavour Hills man was charged with murder in February 2020.

The trio were remanded and remain in custody.

Mitat Rasimi had been driving a car at the time of his murder and the 51-year-old was found by police, unresponsive and with a number of gunshot wounds, crashed into a pole in Dawn Avenue on 3 March, 2019.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au