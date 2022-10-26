Weather continues to frustrate

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) put the make-up of the season’s fixture to a president’s vote on Tuesday.

Inclement weather has so far prevented any turf cricket from being played this season and the weather forecast for Saturday again looks gloomy.

Clubs were asked to choose between keeping the season as is, with that option leaving no room for back up days or flexibility if there are more washouts; or play a full 14-game one-day home and away fixture starting on 5 November.

With a maximum of 20 weeks of cricket remaining in the season, the concept would allow a full 14 round home and away season, plus two weeks of finals with five weeks up their sleeves if weather issues persist.

The mood among turf two and three clubs on Monday was mixed: there was much excitement about getting the creams back on in preseason, but some clubs suggested the proposal ahead of the DDCA email, noting that only a full home-and-away fixture would preserve the fairness and integrity of the competition.

“I think they should scrap the fixture and go to a one-day fixture,” one coach said on Monday, a view corroborated by multiple clubs.

Other clubs were more sceptical, with one president noting that once one starts trying to manipulate a fair fixture is when you generally encounter trouble.

Sources within some teams said they had already shifted back to more of a one-day focus.

It appears that more turf two and three clubs will favour a full one-day fixture, but it is unknown whether the DDCA would be willing for the different turf competitions to have different fixtures if the preferences vary.

The weather has been unprecedented and frustrating according to local clubs.

Never have local cricketers been so free to enjoy the spring racing carnival and if, as expected, there is no cricket this weekend, the first ball of men’s DDCA turf competitions would clash with the final day of the official carnival.

Cranbourne player-coach Mick Sweeney has learned the hard way to be careful what you wish for.

Many local voices would have echoed him when he said that he was craving a full preseason in 2022/23 after the pandemic has interrupted the last two.

“I addressed the group last Thursday in regards to the mental challenge,” Sweeney said.

“We don’t train to train, we train to play and unfortunately we’re not getting the payoff.

“We train to win, to sing the song, to spend time with your mates and all the good things that come about.

“I commented on personally finding it hard because you put so much time and preparation and effort to getting the season up and going and you’re excited to get it started and it is an anticlimax at the moment.”

Compounding frustrations for the Eagles is that they would have played some cricket if there was not a blanket call to abandon all matches, as their Casey ground has been ready to play on.

Getting away from the monotony of weekly training sessions is a route that several clubs have taken.

Anticipating another washout, one club has already sought to organise a gathering with players to keep the squad together, while Parkfield raised $300 for Beyond Blue at a function after training last week.

The situation could therefore galvanise clubs with a stronger culture as they could savour their time together and translate their tightness on-field.

While frustrated, Berwick Springs has relished the lengthened preseason, as it has given them time to prepare for the new challenge of turf three cricket, after winning the turf four premiership last season.

After last weekend’s action was called off for Berwick Springs, it organised an unofficial scratch match against Berwick Strikers on synthetic, among the measures clubs are taking to give players competition.

“Everyone’s frustrated,” said Berwick Springs president Russell Collier through wry laughter.

“We’re coming in expecting we’re going to play, trying to keep our training up and be prepared for a weekend and come in mentally ready on Saturday so when we do start, we’re ready.

“I think a concern is that once we do kick off the season, because we have had so many false starts that you’re not switched on so we want to stay ready.

Another issue of the month-long cricket absence that was highlighted was the reduced revenue for the clubs.

Each washout is another usually steady source of income lost, as stubbies aren’t being cracked open in the clubroom post-game.

The silver-lining for some footballer-dominant clubs has been that there is a greater break between seasons, ensuring all players are switched on for cricket before starting.

At the time of publication, the outcome of the vote is unknown.

Stay tuned to Pakenham Gazette online for the latest updates.