$400K for Albanian Cultural Centre

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed Albanian Cultural Centre in Dandenong has been promised $400,000 from a re-elected Labor State Government.

The $3 million project at the Albanian Sakie Islamic Society of Dandenong mosque is in its final planning stages, with building hoped to start in Dalgety Street by next year.

Albanian Sakie Islamic Society of Dandenong president Fatmir Ibraimi said the vision was for a hub for youth, mums and the elderly.

It would also provide a library, after-school tuition, IT technology, support, information and a place to grab a coffee.

”The aim is to help the community as much as possible regardless of what country they come from. It’s for everyone.”

The society’s current centre was too small for this purpose, Mr Ibraimi said.

”We want to expand as the community is getting bigger. We’re in the heart of Dandenong, close to the train station and in an ideal spot to help people.”

”Any support (for the cultural centre) is good support because it’s for the community.”

The society has so far raised $1.3 million itself towards the centre, on top of $750,000 from the Federal Labor Governmnent this year.

The State Government also recently allocated $200,000 towards upgrading lights at George Andrews Reserve in Dandenong South – the home of Albanian-based soccer club Dandenong Thunder.

The upgrade will allow the club to host national-level league and cup events, such as the W-League and Australia Cup.

Regarding the cultural centre pledge, Premier Daniel Andrews said “every community deserves great spaces to come together to celebrate and share in culture and tradition”.

“Our Albanian community is no different and this investment will make sure Albanian Victorians remain strong and connected.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said ”only a Labor Government will deliver for the Albanian community in Dandenong”.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to support a strong and vibrant multicultural and multifaith Victoria.”

Greens Dandenong candidate Matthew Kirwan said public funds should be prioritised for the City of Greater Dandenong’s proposed Dandenong Community Hub in Clow Street.

“It’s great that the Albanian community are looking to build their own cultural centre.

“However with limited public funds in an area of over 150 different nationalities, it’s vital that those limited public funds go to community facilities that serve the broader community.

“A Dandenong Community Hub … will likely cost at least $20 million dollars.

“Providing funding contributions to the Dandenong Community Hub is where Federal and State governments should provide their funding support.”