Voters raise safety, homeless woes

Many locals were eager to get a head start on voting on 14 November as early voting centres opened up for public.

Young, senior and adult voters came down to Dandenong Plaza to vote, many of them living in the area for more than 10 years and all of them had something to say about safety and homelessness.

Mr Joshi has been living in Dandenong for 18 years and said locals don’t feel safe due to drug-users in the area.

“A lot of people are begging. It’s really shocking, when the country is doing so well why should people beg? The parking areas are dangerous, there is no safety at all and we are threatened with our lives.”

Mr Joshi said police need to be more vigilant in the area.

“Dandenong should change a lot. The police in Dandenong need should be very vigilant.

“I saw one guy misbehaving somewhere and someone went and complained. That’s all right they said, they take it easy. The police are very lenient, it’s not fair, and I feel hurt about that,” Mr Joshi said.

Another local resident, Mr Rehani said he’s been attacked and verbally abused by drug-affected homeless people in Dandenong to the point where he’s really suffering from this issue.

Dandenong is ranked second in Victoria out of 88 electorates with the highest number of homeless people according to Council to Homeless Persons (CHP).

There are more than 260 young people without a home in Dandenong, that’s 179 young people per 10,000, compared to the Victorian average of 64 per 10,000 (ABS).

“Honestly, a lot of people when I ask them, what is your concern? People have said help the homeless. A lot of people have said that,” Liberal candidate Karen Broadley said.

Ms Broadley has more than 20 years’ experience as youth worker and family violence services.

“It’s interesting to me when a lot of people have raised their concerns to me. Often it’s actually not about them it’s about the people around them.

“They’ve got a heart for people in their communities and that’s what they want addressed.”

Ms Broadley has addressed people experiencing a range of life issues including violence, drug and alcohol problems, mental illness, and homelessness.

“I’m hearing people’s concerns are about cost of living, they want to put people first, their health needs, their safety – all of those basic needs,” Ms Broadley said.

Greens candidate for Dandenong Matthew Kirwan was also outside the early voter centre.

“Issues I’m hearing about are cost of living, housing affordability which sits very well with the fact that Greens are making a big emphasis on housing affordability at this election.

“So I can see that younger voters are really looking for an alternative to the major parties.”

Mr Kirwan is a former Greens Councillor for Red Gum Ward, City of Greater Dandenong from 2012 to 2020.

“In terms of local issues, (voters) feel like the Labor party have taken Dandenong for granted for too long. They’re seeing the under-investment.

“They’ve seen the recent announcement made by the Labor government to upgrade Dandenong Hospital, but they’re only actually upgrading the emergency department after 15 years of no upgrades at all.”

Jasna has lived in Dandenong for 20 years now, ever since she migrated to Australia and she said they need better roads and slow points for the safety of kids.

Locals also voiced their concerns for the $600-million revitalisation of a two hectare central Dandenong area which encompasses Little India, saying that the government needs to consider businesses that make up Little India and their 30 years of hard work.

“It’s very unfair for the government to take a stand without consultation with the other side and you’re pushing these people out of business, it’s not fair,” Mr Joshi said.

Development Victoria is partnering with private developer Capital Alliance for the project.

Capital Alliance is aiming to fast-track the build of Little India for completion by 2026, meaning business owners would have to temporarily relocate.

“They should have an equal opportunity to speak or give some time, have a negotiation, you cannot just come and kick them out like that,” Mr Joshi said.

Another resident whose been living in the area all her 28 years of life said she doesn’t mind the revitalisation but expressed her outrage over the lack of community consultation.

“That’s absolute nonsense, you have people who’ve been so loyal to try and provide for their family, loyal to the area they live in and you don’t have enough respect to show them by including them in decision making,” she said.

Development Victoria is responsible for establishing a transition plan for Little India traders but would not comment on what it would involve. according to a recent report in The Age.