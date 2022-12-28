Planning for this New Year’s Eve

With another New Year’s Eve looming, now is the time to start planning on how best to welcome in 2023.

If you love music festivals, bring the festival to you – dress up in your best festival outfit, dedicate music sets to your favourite artists and dance the night away.

If you’d prefer something a bit more relaxed, check out local restaurants, there’s every chance they’ll be doing late night dinners or extended hours to bring in the New Year.

Parties can be found everywhere in the city, from a bar at Southbank or Richmond to nightclubs across the city.

The city not your style? Why not head to the beach? The Mornington Peninsula often has events along the foreshore, with restaurants and bars also hosting New Year’s Eve events.

If staying tucked up at home is how you want to spend the final day of the year, go for it.

Tune into the live entertainment or catch up virtually with family and friends to countdown the seconds.

Whatever it is that you get up to, the most important thing is to hug those friends and family a little tighter, send messages to those you can’t see and remember you made it through another year of ups and downs.

Perhaps some of the best plans you can make this New Year’s Eve is how 2023 will look for you.

Do what makes you happy and bring on 2023.