Council support for quake aid

By Tanya Faulkner

Greater Dandenong Council has shown its support for victims of the recent destructive earthquake in Turkey and Syria at The Drum Theatre

Monday 6 February is a day that will be remembered globally as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake caused devastation to Turkey and Syrian residents.

Dandenong Mayor Cr. Eden Foster released a statement this week saying the council is saddened to hear of the thousands of innocent people who have lost their lives from this natural disaster.

In support of the people of Turkey and Syria and their friends and family in Greater Dandenong, Council lit up The Drum Theatre building on Thursday evening with a black line against its white background to represent a black sympathy ribbon for those going through these tough times.

According to BBC News, more than 12,000 people have been taken by the earthquake and aftershocks that have followed since, with tens of thousands of aid personnel and search crews looking for any remaining survivors amongst the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings and helping those affected by the quake.

In Syria, a nation already beset by more than a decade of civil war continues to be bombarded by the ongoing war and isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, causing difficulties for aid efforts.

Cr. Foster said Greater Dandenong prides itself on being the most multicultural and culturally diverse municipality in Australia and we will continue to live by our values and support our community through this challenging time.

“We stand united with our Turkish and Syrian local community members during this time as we all watch on with helpless sadness at what is occurring in their homeland,” she said.

In solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria, a Councillor has raised a notice of motion for the 13 February Council Meeting to propose a donation to the Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeals (when the appropriate mechanisms are announced by the Federal Government), and in accordance with Council’s Disaster Assistance Policy.

The proposal states, when the Australian government announces its action plan, that the Greater Dandenong Council donates $10,000 each to the Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeals in accordance with Council’s Disaster Assistance policy.

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti said this motion is to support the people in our community and to show we’re thinking about them.

“It is very tragic. We have a very large Turkish community in the City of Greater Dandenong, and the Syrian community is getting bigger as well.

“Just seeing the photos and watching the news, it’s terrible. No one knows how big it’s going to be,” he said.

Cr. Memeti said it’s the biggest natural disaster we’ve seen for a long time.

Greater Dandenong councilors will gather on Monday 13 February to vote on the motion.