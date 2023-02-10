SEMMA welcomes new chief

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Association (SEMMA) is welcoming a new face to the team to lead them into 2023.

Honi Walker has been announced as the association’s new chief executive.

She takes the place of previous CEO Vonda Fenwick, who served from September 2019 – January 2023.

Ms Walker will guide SEMMA in its mission to represent the interests of manufacturers and advocate on all issues impacting manufacturing in our local region.

Over the last twenty years, Ms Walker has dedicated her career to business development, strategic relationship building and communications as well as co-owning a local manufacturing business.

These skills will be invaluable in building SEMMA’s new phase of membership growth and public awareness.

Ms Walker’s communication roles in the manufacturing sector include tenures at PPG Industries Australia Pty Ltd, Thiess Pty Ltd and Monsanto Australia Pty Ltd. Experienced in Association management and culture.

She has also served as the Industry Development Manager/Executive Officer for APSAA (Asia Pacific Student Accommodation Association) and as the Public Affairs Manager for PACIA (Plastics and Chemical Industries Association).

Graduating from Deakin University with her Masters in Professional Communication, Ms Walker has an outstanding history in education, also earning her Graduate Diploma of Public Relations from Deakin University and an Associate Diploma of Business from Holmesglen TAFE.

Ms Walker said she is excited about continuing the great advocacy work to government for members, and building the SEMMA membership.

“SEMMA is primed to begin a new phase of growth as we support our members to identify their capabilities, enabling them to embrace new opportunities for manufacturing through innovation, technology and industry networks,” she said.

With her experience working with stakeholders and implementing strategy, Ms Walker will help to move SEMMA forward in assisting their over 200 members and build SEMMA’s public profile as the leading voice for manufacturing.