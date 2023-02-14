Healthy School Brekky

St Joseph’s Primary School recently hosted the launch of Council’s School Breakfast Resource Kit.

This resource provides all the information schools need to start a breakfast program at their school.

Breakfast program can help ensure children start the day with a healthy and nutritious breakfast, which can benefit them with increased concentration in class, improve in punctuality, social skills and overall health and wellbeing.

Student Linara Demel in Grade 6 said, “I like coming to breakfast club because there’s fresh fruit and healthy food which helps us learn”.

City of Greater Dandenonog’s, Healthy Kids advisor Belinda Nowakowski said school principals told her more students were coming to school hungry.

“They didn’t know how to set up a breakfast program or even where to start.

So I began compiling a list of simple and healthy breakfast recipes for the schools, tips on how to source food donations and volunteers, and even a guide to emergency food relief organisations for families in need,” Ms Nowakowski said.

Ms Nowakowski is also from the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation.

“It’s so satisfying to see how initial conversations with my Council partners led to developing the fantastic resource we have launched.”

Belinda offers free one-on-one support to local schools, outside hours school care, sports clubs and community/council facilities to help boost access to fresh, delicious food and drink.