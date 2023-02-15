Casey mourns the loss of former director

By Eleanor Wilson

Tributes are flowing for former City of Casey city planning director Peter Fitchett, who passed away last week aged 62.

Mr Fitchett was director of city planning and infrastructure at the council from 2006 to 2019 and played a large role in the development of the municipality’s recreation reserves and facilities.

He resigned from the position in July 2019 to focus on his health, family and lifestyle after suffering from health issues in 2018.

His career in local government started at the City of Camberwell, before moving to the City of Frankston and finally arriving at Casey in 2006.

Throughout this time at the City of Casey, Mr Fitchett oversaw the transformation of Casey Fields from five playing surfaces into a true regional parkland, council chief executive Glenn Patterson said in a statement at the time of Mr Fitchett’s resignation.

“He set up the partnerships with Melbourne Football Club and the Melbourne Stars, and was passionate about building pride in the Casey brand,” Mr Patterson said.

“Casey Stadium, Casey Fields Number 2, Autumn Place, the St John of God Hospital and an extensive array of community infrastructure have all been part of Peter’s legacy at Casey.”

In a statement, City of Casey acting chief executive Jen Bednar offered her condolences to Peter’s family in a statement.

“The City of Casey is saddened to hear of the passing of former employee Peter Fitchett,” she said.

“He had a long and fulfilling 34-year career in local government, and during his 13 years at the City of Casey built a strong, talented and loyal team.

“Across Casey’s housing estates, parks, recreation and community facilities, Peter drove an increase in quality which attracted the interest of other growth area municipalities and saw Casey become a desirable place to live.

Former Casey councillor Steve Beardon remembered Mr Fitchett as “a champion for the forgotten” who loved the Tigers and cricket.

“Pete was a beautiful person, caring for all and selfless,” he said.

“He worked successfully to build infrastructure for strugglers and battlers in Frankston council and Casey… Peter never forgot those who needed help the most,” he said.

“His love for family extended to all. I am lucky to have known Peter.”

Long-serving former Casey councillor Wayne Smith said Mr Fitchett’s passing was a big loss.

“Very sad, but not unexpected. He’d been unwell for a long time. A big loss, he was a genuinely good man, Mr Smith said.

He said Mr Fitchett’s role in creating much of Casey Fields was “the big one for him”, particularly the stadium and the main oval “would have done him proud”.

He was a “solutions man in terms of finding a compromise” and was able to explain planning decisions in “plain English”, Mr Smith said.

“He had the interests of the community at heart. He wanted good outcomes for everyone.”

Mr Fitchett passed away on Sunday after a significant health battle.