Parkfield nab important win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton’s wobbly batting line-up has again been exposed in a seven-run loss to Parkfield in a match which had massive relegation ramifications in DDCA Turf 2.

The Doves bowled Parkfield out for just 122, Sanjay Kahawatte top-scoring with 37, reinforcing the strength of their spin-heavy bowling line-up.

But in pursuit, the batters could manage only 115.

Dishan Malalasekera was the pick of the bowlers for Doveton, picking up four wickets, bowling a disciplined line that didn’t allow the batters to sit back on anything.

Zaron Chanel came off during his third over with a hamstring complaint which may keep him away from the bowling crease this week, but he was replaced by leggie Nick Jeffrey, whose partnership bowling helped build the pressure and defend the low total.

Skipper Nanga Wilson nabbed 2/14 off his 12 overs before top-scoring for his team with 24.

Underlining the strength of their attack, when bowling first Doveton give up just 146 runs on average this season.

Yet they have scored clearly the least in the Turf 2 competition.

Cranbourne beating Narre, and Lyndale losing, means Parkfield remain a very unlikely chance to sneak into the top four – if it wins its last two over Narre Warren and Keysborough and one of the Eagles or Lyndale lose out.

“That’s the belief we have in our group,” said captain Stephen Cannon when the prospect of finals was put to him.

“Through injuries, our performances have suffered.

“There’s all this talk about avoiding relegation, we’ve been talking about the fact that if we win the last three games, we’re a chance of making finals.

“Once we get in there, we know our best is good enough – we have shown that.”

As well as Doveton, Parkfield has defeated premiership fancies Cranbourne and Beaconsfield and accounted for Keysborough.

The Bandits will need to reverse their last fixture against Narre this week and beat Keysborough in the final round to be a chance of making it.