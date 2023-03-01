DNA timeline expands

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The delay on City of Greater Dandenong’s major contemporary art gallery project looks set to extend beyond two years.

The $7.2 million-plus Dandenong New Gallery (Dandenong New Art) at 5 Mason Street has been mired in an 18-month contractual dispute between the council and builder Harris HMC.

Expected to open in mid-2021, the gallery will now be unveiled by late this year at the earliest.

Greater Dandenong major projects director Paul Kearsley told a 13 February council meeting that the council hoped to finish the project within the next nine to 12 months.

“We are currently undertaking some water and sewer works and at the completion of those works, the external steel will be re-erected.

“Once those works have taken place, we will then seek to undertake the next stages of the development.”

Mr Kearsley said he was awaiting confirmation of the ending of the contract with Harris.

“I can advise that we continue to liaise with (law firm) Maddocks and Harris regarding the end of their current contract.

“It is a matter of exchanging letters.”

Works on the 1920’s former Masonic hall ground to a halt over a dispute over some of the builder’s work.

The council assessed the works as “unsatisfactory”, including steel framing that was “unacceptable as a frame”.

A sub-contractor was hired for the “corrective works”.

Harris HHC general manager Andrew Headberry said his firm, contractors and sub-contractors were “considerably out of pocket“.

“Because of the council’s inaction, we’ve asked to be released from the contract. We’re waiting for further direction from the council.“

Harris was prepared to fix “small defects“ mainly to do with concrete sub-structures, but the council “decided to do it themselves“, Mr Headberry said.

“There was nothing wrong with the steel frame and that was nothing to do with us.

“I don’t understand the council’s reasoning and position. I’ve tried over many months and now years to engage in reasonable dialogue with council at all levels, including the (former) CEO and (former) mayor, and made zero progress.“

Meanwhile, Harris which has completed a long list of public and private projects had “plenty of work with clients much easier to deal with“, Mr Headberry said.

When finished, the DNA facility is expected to be a gallery of regional significance.

It will include state-of-the-art exhibition spaces, workshop spaces, café and retail, active outdoor spaces and public art.