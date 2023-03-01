Tranquillity hits the right note

By Sahar Foladi

Personalised Support Services (PSS) has opened its second short-stay accommodation property (SAP) in Cranbourne.

Named ‘Tranquility’, it supports NDIS participants with a short time away from their usual home.

Mark Nori, who has been a PSS client for more than two years, said he “loved every single second” of his SAP visit.

His favourite part of his stay was learning how to cook and clean.

“I highly recommend short stay with PSS. You’ll work on your independence, and they’re so loving caring and welcoming,” he said.

Tranquillity is located streets away from PSS’s first accommodation named ‘Serenity’ which opened to the community in September last year.

Managing director, Ibrahim Hassan said, “In Serenity we have had over 20 participants utilising the property for their short term and medium term stays.

“I am proud to say that every single individual has had an overall positive stay and we currently have re-bookings.”

Tranquillity is one of the first SAPs in the industry to feature a dedicated music room.

“We will have musicians to run classes and or therapy sessions out of there for participants interested in music,” Mr Hassan said.

Wellness of participants was the main focus for the design of the property, hence the name ‘Tranquillity.’

“Attention to detail was a must in the planning stages, like the colours of specific furniture in the rooms and making sure electrical appliances aren’t too noisy or cause disturbances,” Mr Hassan said.

With Serenity and Tranquillity ready for the community, there are plans to acquire three more properties by the end of 2023.

Last year, Mr Hassan and PSS received the Community Impact Award at the South East Business Awards.