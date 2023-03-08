By Sahar Foladi

Ventura Bus Lines had their first Open Day since Covid on Saturday 4 March with a strong focus on women to consider working behind the wheel.

HR manager Kim Caldow said the Women at the Wheel initiative was launched after the company recognised its gender imbalance.

“We looked at ways to overcome and remove some of the barriers women face when they try to come into the transport industry.

“Bringing this program gives us more equality and a nice rounded working environment.“

According to Ms Caldow many of its women recruits don’t have a bus license and are given training support by Ventura.

“Nine times out of 10 women come to us without a license and the skills required to get straight into the industry. We send them to a training provider, we pay for their training and licensing.”

There are 230 women in Ventura now with an aim to increase the gender diversity by 25 per cent by the end of 2024 – Ventura’s 100th anniversary.

Bus driver Shazia Qadeer has been with Ventura since 2017 and looking back during the Covid years she said, “I took the right decision to join because at that time I had no clue of what’s coming in a couple of years.

“It gave me self-satisfaction that I’m productive for the community.”

As a single parent of two, Ms Qadeer said she wanted a role with stability and also that would allow her to stay home with her children.

“As a female, people definitely don’t expect certain things from you and when they find out you can do that – that is more exciting.”

Now almost 50 with her sons 26 and 21, Ms Qadeer operates in the Pakenham depot and loves her job everyday.

“Both of my kids were so helpful. My elder son said to me, Mum I don’t know how you do it, I can’t drive and you drive buses as a career.”

Not only buses, she also has the qualifications to drive a coach.

“Females can do anything on the planet. There’s nothing females can’t do,” Ms Qadeer said.

Originally from Pakistan, Ms Qadeer migrated to Australia for studies and she is thankful for the “beautiful culture where they encourage females“.

“I lost my parents a few years ago, I found Australia as my home,” Ms Qadeer said.

Ventura plans to extend the program further and enhance its reach.