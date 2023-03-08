Thornton named in first team

By Marcus Uhe

Southside Flyers forward Kayla Thornton has been named in the All WNBL First Team for the 2022/2023 season at the league Awards Night in Melbourne on Sunday after a consistent year for the Women in blue.

The U.S import, who plays with the New York Liberty in the WNBA, averaged 16.8 points per game and 7.1 rebounds from her 20 games to lead the Flyers in both categories.

She recorded five double-doubles throughout the season with her best performance of the year coming against the Canberra Capitals in January when she scored 22 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished seven assists.

Thornton has been a presence on the interior all season, finishing in the top five in the competition for offensive rebounds per game with 2.4 and using her physicality and experience in the WNBA to her advantage.

Thornton was named in the team alongside league MVP Cayla George, and Kristy Wallace, who will face in this week’s semi final series against the Melbourne Boomers.

Townsville’s Tianna Hawkins and Perth’s Sami Whitcomb rounded-out the remaining positions.