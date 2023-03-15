Happy dinner

Dandenong man’s quiet dinner at home quickly turned into a night he will never forget after he scratched a $250,000 top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The top winning $10 Triple Match Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Dandenong Plaza Lotto, Kiosk 3K8, Dandenong Plaza, Corner McCrea Street & Walker Street, Dandenong.

“It’s wonderful!” the winning man revealed when an official from The Lott confirmed his instant win.

“It happened last Friday before the long weekend. I went to pick up some Chinese food for dinner, and on my way, I decided to buy a $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

“I won $10 on that Instant Scratch-Its ticket and decided to use the winnings to buy a $10 Triple Match Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

“I took it home and scratched it. I wasn’t too sure how much I’d won.

“Three days later I took it back to Dandenong Plaza Lotto to check. They told me I’d won a top prize and told me to claim it at The Lott headquarters because it was so big.

“I’m not too sure what I’ll spend the money on, but it will be put to good use.”

The Dandenong Plaza Lotto team said they’re over the moon for their local, regular customer and wish him all the best with his exhilarating prize.

In 2022, there were 141 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott’s jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $15.16 million in top prizes.

During this same time players enjoyed more than 28.7 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $261 million. This equates to almost three-quarters of a million dollars won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.

Last financial year, Australia’s official lotteries contributed more than $1.6 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.