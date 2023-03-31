Power players to watch

By Jonty Ralphsmith

With the Gippsland Power kicking off their campaign last weekend with a win over Murray, below is a list of players from the Gazette coverage zone who might be seen representing Gippy this season.

Jasper Alger (Warragul) – Splits his time between Gippsland and Caulfield Grammar. Pre-Christmas, he was really good. He played on the wing on the weekend and shows a lot of promise after representing Vic Country’s under-16s last year.

Cooper Brown (Longwarry) – Young guy who had a good preseason and stood out in some trial runs so will be an intriguing watch – might sneak in for some games in the middle of the season.

Jesse Craven (Tooradin) – Currently recovering from a hip injury which he sustained off the back of a knee injury as part of an injury-riddled preseason. Was, however, near full-fitness at the preseason testing and ran a sub three-second 20 metre sprint, so there is excitement about what he will offer one he’s on the track.

Liam Serong (Warragul) – Got mighty close to being AFL-listed, having trained with Fremantle for a supplementary spot in preseason. Returned very fit but a quad injury and illness has since set him back, despite having a solid foundation. The club want to ensure he is at 100 per cent before playing him in the Talent League as a half-forward and half-back.

Lachie Gilliam (Warragul) – Played some good footy at Haileybury College last year. Played as a defender on the weekend and had some really good moments especially late in the game. He’s a good endurance runner and very coachable.

Tom Stern (Warragul) – A really exciting over-aged prospect – good height, strength and skills. The Power will be keen to push him to a higher level of footy this season.

Vincent Kuol (Warragul) – A developing type of athletic half-back. It is hoped this year can provide a real springboard for his footy into the future – he’s only been playing footy for about part of two seasons.

Harrison Cannning (Berwick) – An athletic high-leaping forward who had some good moments on the weekend. Showed some signs and was a Vic Country under-16s player last year.

Patrick Ireland (Warragul) – A decorated junior, a really good size who can play forward or back. A smart user of the football who makes good decisions.

Alix Tauru – A Hawthorn Next Generation Academy prospect. Quick across the ground for his frame, 191 centimetres.. He’ll have some good moments when he’s fit but currently has an ankle injury.

Sam Hoghton (Officer) – Comes to the club off the back of a preseason at Casey. Played some good footy for the club last year before breaking his thumb playing seniors for Officer. A really athletic player who won most of Gippsland’s preseason testing. Can play in all three lines of the ground and played half-forward primarily last year.

Jehi Esler (Tooradin) – Has come along in leaps and bounds. A nice size and natural forward who leads well and is currently developing his ruck craft at the moment. Will likely come in for some games in the middle of the year.

Tex Marsham (Nar Nar Goon) – Played some really good senior footy at Nar Nar Goon. Strong, has poise as a key defender, and is also on Box Hill’s academy list.

Lachlan Smith (Warragul): A developing key-position player who has had the expertise of former AFL-listed Trent Knobel to tap into. The top-ager played 11 games of Talent League last year when the Power also had to expose Max Knobel, now at Fremantle, and Harvey Howe, who got a state combine invite. That he got a run underlines his potential and he’s around the mark for Vic Country selection.

Lane Ward (Warragul)- A bottom-ager who has generated some talk in preseason, he’ll get a run through the midfield. A small player who ran out for the Power five times last year, expect him to be a staple in 2023.

From further abroad, Foster midfielder-forward Zane Duursma, the brother of Port Adelaide’s Xavier and Inverloch-Kongwak key-position player Archer Reid will also attract plenty of headlines, with both in the AFL academy.