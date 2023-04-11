Teens among crime spree arrests

Police have charged five teenagers following an alleged crime spree across multiple suburbs of Melbourne on Friday 7 April.

The group were allegedly involved in the theft of two motor vehicles in Kooyong, armed robberies in Knox and criminal damage at a Brighton East property where windows and vehicles were damaged.

They were arrested in an allegedly stolen Audi in Pakenham just after 3pm on 7 April.

A stolen BMW and its occupants remain outstanding, police say.

A 13-year-old Dandenong boy has been charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, attempted armed robbery and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

A 14-year-old Catani boy has been charged with dangerous driving while being pursued by police, two counts of theft of motor vehicle and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

A 15-year-old Springvale South boy has been charged with attempted car jacking and theft of motor vehicle.

The trio have been remanded to face a childrens court at a later date.

A 15-year-old Dandenong boy and 16-year-old Hallam girl have been charged with theft of motor vehicle.

Those two teenagers have been bailed to appear in a children’s court at a later date.