Police plea for road caution leading up to ANZAC Day

Police are pleading with motorists to slow down ahead of Anzac Day following a shocking 24 hours on the roads.

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate collisions at Upper Ferntree Gully and Cranbourne East, and another was seriously injured at Olinda on Tuesday 18 April.

Assistant Commissioner of Road Policing, Glenn Weir said speed was a factor in all three accidents.

“It’s been a terrible 24 hours on our roads with two motorcyclists dead and another left seriously injured,” he said.

“Early indications suggest speed was a likely factor in each of these collisions. If everyone just slowed down the outcome may have been very different.”

Yesterday’s fatalities bring this year’s lives lost total to 96, which is 23 per cent higher than last year (78). It’s almost 30 per cent higher than the five-year average (74).

There have been 16 motorcyclist fatalities so far this year. While this is down on the same time last year (22) police are urging riders not to be complacent.

“Unfortunately, it is becoming far too frequent that police are pleading with motorists to slow down. We really need everyone to take some responsibility for their own behaviour behind the wheel,” said Mr Weir.

“Anzac Day is another high-risk period on our roads, so police will be out during this time doing all we can to prevent road trauma.”

In an effort to drive down road trauma police will launch Operation Tribute over the Anzac Day period.

With many schools having a curriculum day and the industrial sector taking a rostered day off on Anzac Day eve, police are expecting traffic volumes akin to a long weekend.

Road Policing Command resources, including State Highway Patrol, the Heavy Vehicle Unit, Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section and the Public Order Response Team will conduct highly-visible enforcement, speed and impaired driving will be a focus.

“In addition to targeting speeding motorists, we’ll also be focusing on impaired drivers, as we tend to see a spike in drink driving detections around Anzac Day. There is no excuse for getting behind the wheel whilst you’re alcohol or drug affected,” said Mr Weir.

Police intelligence shows drink driving detections were significantly higher on Anzac Day last year compared with regular weekday detections in the same month.

Anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel while alcohol affected is urged to make alternative transport arrangements.

Operation Tribute will commence at 12.01am on Friday 21 April.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.