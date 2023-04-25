Fatal crash in Hallam

A man had died in hospital following a single vehicle crash in Hallam overnight.

Emergency services responded following reports a car had crashed into the barrier of the Belgrave-Hallam Road on-ramp to the Monash Freeway, on Tuesday 25 April just after 1am.

The male driver was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au