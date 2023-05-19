Extra help for tertiary education

A group of Federation University Berwick students have received financial support in their tertiary education journey this year.

Across the Gippsland and Berwick campuses, Federation University awarded 77 scholarships last week.

This year the university, in partnership with generous donors, has awarded 228 scholarships across its campuses, totalling more than $830,000, providing students the opportunity to succeed in their studies without the stress of financial pressure, helping to cover costs including textbooks, petrol, groceries and computers.

Among the recipients was Berwick campus Bachelor of Arts student Michelle Cooper Stanway, who received the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scholarship and Foundation Commencing Scholarship.

“I don’t know that myself or people like me could necessarily sustain the journey without the support,” she said.

A proud Awabakal and Palawa woman and long-time foster carer, the scholarship has given Ms Stanway access to a computer at home and allowed her to dedicate more time to her studies, while she hopes to eventually return to work in the out-of-home and disability care sectors.

“It’s given me an excellent couple of steps towards being a successful university student,” she said.

Federation University vice-chancellor and president Professor Duncan Bentley said the university was “delighted” to again award a record number of scholarships thanks to partnerships with donors.

“We know financial hardship is one of the major barriers preventing students from completing their studies and these scholarships help to ease that pressure, providing them with the opportunity to succeed in their studies and contribute to their communities,” he said.

“These scholarships are possible through the generosity of our donors.”

Federation University’s scholarship program began with four foundation scholarships in 2013 and has grown to support hundreds of students in need of assistance through the generous support of alumni, staff, businesses and community donors.

For more information on Federation University’s scholarships, visit federation.edu.au/connect/foundation.