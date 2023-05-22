Man arrested over house fire

Detectives from Dandenong Family Violence Investigation have arrested a man after a house was set ablaze in Narre Warren South last month.

Emergency services were called to attend Pledger Close in Narre Warren to reports of a fire about 8pm on 23 April.

When police arrived, a man believed to reside at the address ran from the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

No one was inside the house at the time.

Officers cordoned the area and searched for the man, but he was not able to be located.

A crime scene was established and police continued their investigations.

The following evening police received information from the public and with the assistance of the dog squad, Investigators arrested the man near parkland in Narre Warren South.

A 35-year-old man was subsequently remanded in custody.