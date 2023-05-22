Unlicensed drink driver caught

State Highway Patrol officers have impounded a car after an unlicensed driver was also found to be drink driving in Dandenong on Saturday 20 May.

Officers pulled over the Holden utility on Frankston Dandenong Road for a routine intercept about 1.30am.

A check of the 29-year-old driver revealed he was not only unlicensed but returned a positive breath test result.

The Clyde man furnished an evidentiary breath test reading of 0.093.

The utility was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1038.

It is expected the driver will be charged on summons in relation to unlicensed and drink driving.

The intercept forms part of Operation Hammerhead, a State Highway Patrol initiative, targeting intentional high risk driving behaviours and the main causes of fatalities and serious injuries including excessive speed, driver distraction, fatigue, impaired driving and restraint non-compliance.