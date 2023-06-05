Warmer and drier winter ahead for Victoria

CFA

Parts of Victoria experienced a wetter than normal autumn, but the forecast for winter is drier with warmer conditions than average, according to the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Winter, released Thursday 1 June.

Victoria’s southwest saw above average rainfall in autumn and three consecutive years of La Nina have resulted in wetter soils across the state.

However, reduced rainfall and above average temperatures over the next three months could result in drier than average soil by late winter, when El Nino conditions are forecast to develop.

While Victoria is now in the lower-risk period for bushfires, emergency services remain well prepared and will continue to monitor any emerging risks including the potential for an earlier start to bushfire season.

The emergency management sector is continuing its preparedness activities with statewide preparedness briefings and state-level exercising, including community-centred scenario exercises.

Incident management personnel are doing all they can to prepare for emerging risks and respond to any emergencies.

CFA Acting Chief Officer Garry Cook reiterated that Victoria is one of the most bushfire-prone areas in the world.

“Despite years of wetter than average weather, CFA is continuing its work with partner agencies throughout the cooler months to keep every Victorian safe this fire season,” he said.

“Our crews are working hard to identify areas with high levels of vegetation and fire risk to deliver targeted fuel reduction activities in partnership with land managers.

“Fire safety is a shared responsibility, and our people are continuing to engage with communities to help them plan and prepare for hotter summers and more dangerous fire seasons.

The Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Winter is developed by Australasian Fire Authorities Council and supported by the Bureau of Meteorology along with State and Territory fire and land managers.

Keep up to date with the Fire Danger Ratings and access local flood guides on the VicEmergency App and VicEmergency website.

To read the full Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for winter 2023, visit the AFAC website.