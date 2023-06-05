Deep fried food ban

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a new health push, deep-fried ‘dimmies’ and chips are on the outer at Greater Dandenong Council’s sports canteens and kitchens.

Built-in oil fryers are being gradually phased out as council’s sports pavilions are upgraded.

Clubs have also been banned from using freestanding benchtop deep fryers under new pavilion-hire agreements.

It’s hoped to promote healthier food and drink options in a municipality with some of the nation’s worst health indicators such as for heart disease.

Greater Dandenong community strengthening director Peta Gillies says clubs can still use built-in deep fryers if they’re provided.

“However freestanding benchtop deep fryers pose a safety risk to our community as they do not come with required exhaust fans nor grease traps, so cannot be used.

“Clubs that wish to sell fried food from kitchens that do not have a built-in deep fryer are advised to use air fryers instead, which is a healthier option and can be safely used on a kitchen benchtop.”

Good for waistlines, but some sports clubs fear it will be an unhealthy cut to their bottom lines.

Dandenong Thunder Soccer Club’s kitchen facilities at George Andrews Reserve are currently getting a council makeover.

The club’s marketing director Dylan Korcari was unsure if a deep fryer was being installed. If it wasn’t, the “healthier agenda” would cost the club of vital funds.

Deep-fried hot chips were far and away the most popular food. With crowds of up to 2000, Mr Korcari doubted if an air fryer could keep up with demand.

“If you’re a kid at a sports game, you’ll want chips, potato cakes, dim sims and chicken nuggets.

“If we get an air fryer it will take so much longer.

“I don’t see the benefit of getting rid of the deep fryer. If that’s the path the council chooses to go on, there would be backlash from the club.

“I’d instead look at attracting more players by improving the ground itself.”

Keysborough Football Netball Club was recently told it could no longer use its benchtop deep fryer. It says it wasn’t consulted on this change to its pavilion-hire agreement.

Club president Manny Scata said the lack of consultation was “poor form”.

“They’ve got to make sure if they’re changing the rules that they’ve got to consult and they’ve got to provide an alternative.”

A Cancer Council Victoria program – Vic Kids Eat Well – has enlisted 700 sports clubs, schools, outside school hours care and community groups to introduce healthier food and drink options.

Often it was thought healthier items would impact a canteen’s profit, but this could be overcome with “creative marketing and savvy shopping,” Cancer Council healthy communities and nutrition manager Laura Paulsen said.

“Clubs might highlight healthy and delicious items by adding them to the front counter or near the register so they are at eye level for kids.

“Another idea is to buy in bulk, look for specials or stick to buying what’s in season. Clubs might also buy canned or frozen fruit and vegies – they’re just as nutritious.”

Ms Paulsen said air fryers produced a healthier version of the “crispy textured favourites that many of us know and love”.

“We’ve had a number of sports clubs across Victoria start to use air fryers and they’ve received great feedback from young players and members.

“We can serve some old favourites using the air fryer, that will still taste delicious but will be better for us.

“We love hearing about Vic Kids Eat Well member organisations that are adding hearty vegetable soups and wholegrain toasties or wraps to their sports club menu, especially in our cooler months.

“We know of clubs that make big batches of frozen sandwiches to toast and then add fresh tomato and lettuce when serving them to kids.

“Toasted baked bean sandwiches are also a delicious option that our clubs love.

“Clubs might pre-prepare big trays of vegie-loaded pasta bake for the freezer or offer club-made burgers and wraps topped with salad.”

Sports clubs played an important role in community health, being the places children and young people were active, Ms Paulsen said.

Vic Kids Eat Well groups get support from a local health promoter, resources and rewards along the way. Membership is free, she said.

“It makes sense to provide healthy options to fuel kids’ activity.”

Ms Gillies said the council recognised canteens were an important revenue source for sports clubs.

“We are always available to assist clubs to review and improve their canteen menus to provide healthier options in partnership with Monash Health and the Vic Kids Eat Well program.

“Council can also help clubs to identify appropriate benchtop air fryers.”