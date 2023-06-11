Noble Park youth hub support

A proposed multicultural youth hub in Noble Park has received $41,000 from the State Government.

Support agency South East Community Links is setting up the Youth Links Hub as a “welcoming and safe space” for young people to hang out, relax, study, learn skills and get the help they need.

Chief executive Peter McNamara said the hub would empower and support culturally diverse youth.

““The Youth Links Hub is a welcoming and safe space where young people can freely drop in and engage in meaningful conversations.

“Whether it’s seeking guidance on education, employment opportunities, sport and social activities, emergency relief, or accessing specialist services, our dedicated team is here to provide comprehensive support, referrals, and even a friendly chat.“

The funds are provided by the Government’s Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board, which has invested more than $3.4 million in 32 projects worth $8 million-plus.

They go toward refurbishment and building works, including redesigning internal walls and rooms, fittings, painting, flooring improvements and interior redesign.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis, who chairs the suburban revitalization board, said it was great to continue investing in projects that “address key local priorities and focus on improving community spaces, wellbeing and connection.”

“Noble Park is home to a vibrant, growing community, and this funding will make it an even better by

continue to support local young people to access the services and opportunities they need.”

Suburban Development Minister Ros Spence said she was proud to support the project to “help unlock the suburb’s full potential”.

“Revitalisation projects in key activity centres across Melbourne are improving liveability, bringing communities closer together and boosting local economies.”