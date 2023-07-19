Fire engulfs Endeavour Hills home

An Endeavour Hills home has been destroyed by fire on Tuesday 18 July.

Dozens of firefighters and eight appliances including a ladder platform battled for an hour to control the blaze at Endeavour Crescent as shocked residents looked on.

A Fire Rescue Victoria crew from Hallam responded at 2.43pm to reports of an undefined fire in the backyard.

The crew found the house alight.

Black thick smoke poured onto Heatherton Road prompting a community warning.

At the scene, FRV district commander Paul Caligari said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The 40-year-old residence was destroyed, he said.

Fire appliances from Hallam, Dandenong, Hampton Park, Narre Warren, Pakenham, Scoresby, Rockville and South Melbourne as well as police and paramedics were at the scene.