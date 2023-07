Casey Connected Libraries is offering kids the chance to win each month, simply by signing up.

Signing up to the library is free and kids receive their very own Sid the sloth membership card.

All new members can go into the draw to win a Toymate Voucher valued at $100.

One winner will be chosen per month from 1 July until 23 December 2023.

Enter online via https://www.connectedlibraries.org.au/sidthesloth/