MP death threat

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak says he’ll not be silenced from criticising the Cambodian Government despite receiving a recent death threat.

On 8 June, Mr Tak received an anonymous domestic letter warning him of a “hit list” including him, former Clayton MP Hong Lim and former Greater Dandenong mayor Youhorn Chea and their families.

“These people including yourself will be targeted for death by my Cambodian third hand squad who will be flying there to do the clean up,” the letter warns.

The list include any other critics of the ruling Cambodian Peoples Party (CPP) including its own members, Khmer-Australians, media and “any Australian member of Parliament”.

“So stop harassing Samdach Hun To, His Excellency Kim Santhepheap and high ranking members of our CPP representatives around the world,” the letter states.

“TAKE THIS AS A WARNING.”

Mr Tak believes the letter was prompted by his recent State Parliament speech against the regime but the threats are nothing new.

Five years ago, he, Mr Lim and Mr Chea were named in a death-threat letter that they believed came from the regime.

All three have been outspoken against Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister and former Khmer Rouge commander Hun Sen, particularly ahead of this month’s “sham” national elections.

“It’s not a democratic election, it’s a ‘sham’ election in Cambodia. He doesn’t want the world to know about it,” Mr Tak said.

“He doesn’t want criticism at all, by shutting down opposition parties, intimidating critics, squashing independent media and unionists.

“He doesn’t have to spend millions of dollars to send overseas operatives here. Why not spend it in his country to help the poor, for schools and hospitals.”

This month, Mr Tak attended an Australian Federal Police talk in Springvale on Cambodian foreign interference, and a protest in Springvale against the election.

He said he’ll continue to speak out because “it’s the right thing to do”.

“In the lead-up to the election, it’s like a prison without walls in Cambodia. Nobody is allowed to speak up.

“I can’t be prouder of the young men and women in Cambodia who continue to fight for human rights and democracy.”

He called on the Australian Government to not recognise the upcoming election results, and to deny visitor visas to members of the regime including Hun Sen himself.

In a speech to Parliament in March, Bruce federal MP Julian Hill spoke out on the 2018 death threats and called for no visas to regime members Kim Santhepheap and Hun To.

“Cambodian Australians and others from diaspora communities must be able to exercise their democratic rights and freedoms without being threatened or coerced.”

Recently, he responded to a Journal News report about members of a new South East Melbourne branch of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce being photographed with Mr Santhepheap.

“Surprise, surprise, it’s just another front for Cambodian dictator Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party!” Mr Hill said.

“A little bit more foreign interference in our suburbs!”

Victoria Police’s Moorabbin CIU is investigating the latest threat letter.