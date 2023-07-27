Accused child-stealer faces court

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong man has briefly faced court, accused of the theft of a vehicle with a two-year-old child inside in Dandenong on Monday 24 July.

Kyle Bell, 24, was charged the next day with child stealing and theft of a Kia Carnival on Cleeland Street, disqualified driving and two counts of committing an indictable offence on bail.

The child was found uninjured at a Fentree Gully supermarket, according to police.

When asked about custody management issues, his defence lawyer told Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 26 July that Bell had an intellectual disability.

A psychological report written earlier this year was to be handed to Bell’s custody nurse.

Magistrate Costas Kilias asked Bell if he had physical injuries. Bell replied in the negative.

Bell was also on bail at the time over a separate charge of intentionally damaging property.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.