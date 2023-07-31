2050 vision for SE business

The inaugural South East Business Conference (SEBC) on Wednesday, 30 August is expected to help foster growth and advocate for the Victorian region as the country’s most dynamic business hub.

Themed ‘Towards 2050’, SEBC will be held at Bunjil Place in Narre Warren and will bring together hundreds of local businesses with business groups and chambers of commerce located across Greater South East Melbourne (GSEM).

The growing South East produces more than $90 billion in gross regional product and supports 628,000 local jobs annually.

Delegates will represent a broad cross section of SMEs worth $5 million-$100 million in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, wholesale, professional and technical services, transport and logistics, retail, hospitality, accommodation,tourism, leisure and wellbeing, health care, and education and training.

SEBC representative Ross Raymond says that by opening up collaboration between these businesses, SEBC will promote discussion and consideration of the big issues for Victoria’s South East region from infrastructure and supply chain requirements to labour force and skills gaps (training and education) as well as funding and investment.

“Uniting forces between these groups aims to stimulate stronger economic growth, promote cross-sector connectivity, drive innovation and boost employment opportunities through a vibrant and healthy ecosystem,” he said.

The highly respected speakers are GSEM chair Simon McKeon AO, best-selling demographer Bernard Salt, Carmen’s Kitchen founder Carolyn Creswell and Port of Hastings stakeholder manager Todd Trimble.

Major businesses are supporting the conference as event partners, including KLM Spatial as a Strategic Sponsor, Waterman Workspaces and Scot Pac as Platinum Sponsors as well as many others.

SEBC will also act as a launch platform for the Victoria South East Chamber Council (VSECC), a collective representative body to unite businesses through their local business group or chamber.

The ‘collaborative ecosystem’ is hoped to address future needs together heading towards 2050.

Full program tickets start at $159 pp or $99 pp for local chamber members.

Details: https://vsecc.com.au/