Haileybury reach heights

By Sahar Foladi

Haileybury College in Keysborough ranks highly in a list of top 50 primary schools in Victoria.

The Better Education analysis of academic outcomes 2022 has revealed more than 20 government schools in the top 50.

Haileybury, an independent school established in 2008, was top-ranked in Greater Dandenong and in 12th position overall.

Principal Derek Scott was proud of the high performance.

“Since the very beginning, Haileybury has always placed great emphasis on both academic achievement and on ensuring students have opportunities to develop a diverse range of skills that will prepare them for life after school.

“We are equally proud of the calibre of young people we help develop – Haileybury students are curious, compassionate, confident, innovative and entrepreneurial.”

Being in the top 20, the school is in the best top one per cent in the state.

It’s also the only school to achieve 4,400 enrolments overall with only a few schools that reached past the three thousand marks.

Mr Scott said the school’s rigorous approach towards learning models, such as their evidence-based explicit teaching model, helped achieve the result.

“Underpinning all this is Haileybury’s philosophy that ‘every student matters every day’ – that is central to everything we do and it is uppermost in the minds of our brilliant and committed teachers.

“Every time they step into a classroom, our teachers share their passion for their subjects and their expertise and enthusiasm, and they ensure no student is left behind in their learning.

“All this, helps our students to thrive and achieve outstanding results every day.”

In the South East, Lighthouse Christian College in Cranbourne and Keysborough also made the list as well as Harkaway Hills College in Narre Warren North.