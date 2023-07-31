Another builder collapses

By Matthew Sims

A South East construction company has become another casualty in the string of large-scale builders recently entering liquidation.

Based in Upper Beaconsfield, Kleev Homes went into liquidation earlier this month with debts totalling about $3.3 million.

B&T Advisory director Travis Pullen said he was appointed as the liquidator on Wednesday 5 July by the resolution of the company’s sole shareholder.

“Kleev Homes ceased traded shortly prior to my appointment, with five uncompleted projects across Melbourne,“ he said.

“The focus on my initial investigations is ascertaining what assets may be available for the benefit of creditors, including outstanding employee entitlements.

“I am yet to complete my investigations regarding the reasons for the company’s failure, but as many will be aware, the residential construction industry has struggled with the pressures of dealing with rising costs and labour shortages, resulting in fixed price contracts becoming unprofitable.“

Mr Pullen said he had begun investigating the circumstances leading to the company’s liquidation ahead of a report due by Thursday 5 October.

“I am required to report further to creditors within three months of my appointment,“ he said.

“This report will provide further information regarding my investigations into the failure of the Company, asset realisations, and whether a dividend will be paid to creditors.“

According to Kleev Homes’ now-defunct website, its former director James Kleverlaan has “worked in the building industry for 28 years and has a wealth of knowledge and experience with high end custom designed projects“.

“The team has undertaken approximately 180 projects ranging from bespoke renovations and additions, to units and large custom built residences,“ the website read.

Registered in October 2006, the company has received a number of awards, including Young Master Builder of the Year, MBAV Best Custom Home $800,000–$1,000,000 and HIA South East Victoria Best Custom Home $500,000–$1,000,000 in 2011.

Mr Kleverlaan also received the award for Young Builder of the Year at the 2011 Master Builders Victoria Excellence in Construction Awards.

The most recent liquidation followed on from Hallam-based builder Rawdon Hill winding up on Thursday 25 May and Porter Davis going bust in late March.

Rawdon Hill had been promoting its “thriving” business just a day before going into liquidation.

Customers were plunged into turmoil when Porter Davis folded, leaving more than 1500 unfinished homes in Victoria.

Other builders such as Interface Constructions have also since collapsed.