Driver dies after Springvale Sth crash

A woman has died in hospital following a crash in Springvale South last month.

The 84-year-old from Dingley Village was driving a Toyota Camry, which collided with a Toyota Prado on Westall Road just after 12pm on 17 July, police say.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she later died.

The Prado driver, a 59-year-old Mulgrave man, was uninjured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au