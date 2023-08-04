Five matches to watch in the last month of Southern

By Jonty Ralphsmith

With four rounds remaining in the Southern Football Netball League Division One, and three in Division Two, Star News journalist Jonty Ralphsmith casts his eye over the best games left to watch involving local clubs.

Hampton Park v Skye

Location: Tony Way Recreation Reserve

Date: Saturday 5 August

Description: A win over Skye would guarantee the Spiders a finals spot after a come from behind win over Caulfield on Saturday. It was a high-scoring affair the last time these two teams played, but the Redbacks couldn’t find their best footy. Hampton Park need to bridge the gap between their leaders and the rest, but regardless, on paper, should win this clash. Skye currently sits sixth, six points behind the fifth-placed Redbacks.

Cranbourne v Port Melbourne Colts

Location: Livingston Reserve

Date: Saturday 5 August

Description: One you’d favour Cranbourne to win, but Port Colts are an unpredictable side and did get the better of the Eagles earlier in the season at JL Murphy Reserve. You never know which Colts you’re going to get, but they do have Chris DeLuca, Justin Taylor, Billie Smedts, Chan Hargraves and Josh Caddy in the ranks which isn’t a quintet you can take lightly. The Eagles will be desperate to get back on the winners books, having lost their last two which opens up the possibility of them missing the double chance. Regardless what the result, it’s the sharpest test Cranbourne will have prior to finals, so no doubt it’s pencilled in as one to be switched on for. It’s also Matt Alister’s 150th game to provide extra incentive.

Hampton Park v Caulfield

Location: Tony Way Recreation Reserve

Date: Saturday 12 August

Description: What this game means for the Redbacks is dictated by the result of the match against Skye. Regardless, late in the home-and-away season, at home, against a lower ranked side, these are the sorts of games Hampton Park needs to start winning to prime itself for September. It’s always hard beating the Bears at their home base, but Hampton Park outplayed them for parts last time, though couldn’t show spine when the whips were cracking. Caulfield has now won the last four clashes between the two sides. You could almost fit two Koornang Parks onto Tony Way so that’s something in the Spiders’ favour.

Springvale Districts v Cranbourne

Location: Newcomen Road

Date: Saturday 12 August

Description: Springvale Districts have perhaps been a slight surprise packet in what they’ve shown this year. They’ve had a spread of goal kickers and a tough midfield with the ability to add speed to the mix as necessary. But their three losses – to Dingley, Cranbourne and Cheltenham – has proven they remain a step off the very best. They’ve lost those three games by an average of eight goals, and while they secured a draw against the Dingoes recently, it’s well known Zach Horsley’s men were missing personnel. A win would put Springvale in a good position to secure the double chance which would be an enormous outcome for the club. Even if they lose, the Dees need to show more fight than last time, and have some of the game on their terms if they’re to have a run in September. The Matt Wetering v Brandon Osborne battle in itself promises to be must watch.

St Paul’s McKinnon v Dingley

Location: McKinnon Reserve

Date: Saturday 19 August

Description: Having endured the brunt of the top four teams in recent weeks, and emerged with just two points, Dingley has a much lighter run home. The clash with St Paul’s McKinnon is the most difficult one left to come and you would expect them to enter as warm favourites. What will be more interesting will be what impact the returning players can have and how quickly the Dingoes will be able to click back into the momentum accumulated in the first half of the season. In the second-last round of the home and away season, they’ll hope to be somewhere near their best. If all goes to plan for Dingley, a win here might also secure third spot, ensuring they avoid the elimination final.