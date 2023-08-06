Dementia rehab program launching in Casey

Casey residents over the age of 65 who are living with dementia can now access rehabilitation activities to support independence and wellbeing.

Aged care provider and home care provider Encara is offering the Dementia Rehabilitation Program free of charge to eligible participants.

Fully funded by the South Eastern Melbourne Primary Health Network (SEMPHN), the program will combine therapeutic interventions, education, and personalised care, integrating allied health with holistic modalities including art therapy and music therapy.

​Across the South East, about 11,000 people are living with a diagnosis of dementia, with about a third of this group residing in the Mornington Peninsula and Casey local government areas.

The Dementia Rehabilitation Program will run over 12 weeks and offers personalised care, evidence based interventions, and a collaborative approach led by a team of allied health professionals.

The program aims to empower individuals with reablement and engagement activities whilst supporting their families and care partners with education about living with dementia.

The program will include:

* Personalised interventions to promote independence;

* Home visits by occupational therapists to assess and support daily living activities;

* Podiatry assessment and ongoing therapy for comfortable footwear and overall foot care’

* Physiotherapy sessions to improve balance, strength, and mobility;

* Access to additional allied health services, including dietetics and speech therapy, aromatherapy, art therapy and music therapy; and

* Ongoing education and support for participants and their families.

For more information on the program, visit www.encara.com.au, call 1300 761 965 or email dementia@encara.com.au.