Third booze burglar arrest

Victoria Police has arrested two Dandenong boys and one Doveton boy following a string of alleged burglaries from liquor stores.

It is alleged a group of teenagers entered various stores with their faces covered between 5pm and 7pm on Thursday, 20 July in seven different locations across the Eastern suburbs.

The locations included Springvale Road, Mulgrave, Stevensons Road Mount Waverley, Burwood Highway Vermont South, Canterbury Road Forest Hill, Burwood Highway Burwood, Lawrence Street Blackburn South and Middleborough Road Box Hill South.

The group allegedly grabbed bottles of assorted liquor and slabs of alcohol as they made their way through the retail outlets, threatening some attendants with a hammer.

Members of the group also targeted a milkbar on Middleborough Road in Box Hill South.

Box Hill Divisional Response Unit officers arrested 15-year-old Dandenong boy on 3 August.

He’s been released and is expected to be charged on summons.

Officers arrested and charged two teenagers on 21 July in relation to the incidents.

A 14-year-old Doveton boy and a 15-year-old Dandenong boy were both charged with eight counts of theft and eight counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail.

They will appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Police believe there are still outstanding offenders involved in the incidents and investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information are urged to submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au