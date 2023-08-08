City to play friendly against Thunder

By Marcus Uhe

The big names are coming to George Andrews Reserve on Wednesday night as Dandenong Thunder host A-League grand finalists Melbourne City in a pre-season friendly for the A-League side.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm and provide vital preparation for the professionals ahead of their clash with Oakleigh Cannons in the first round of the Australia Cup on Sunday 13 August.

City are in the early stages of their preseason, looking to go one-better than the previous two years in the A-League competition where they were runner-up on both occasions despite winning the Premier’s plate as the best side in the home and away season.

The Thunder meanwhile, face a vital two weeks in their quest to quality for the finals of the NPL competition, needing to win their remaining two clashes and hope other results fall in their favour.

It’s the second time that the two have met in City’s preseason following a 3-2 City triumph in the corresponding clash last season.

City announced on Sunday 6 August that Socceroos defender Aziz Behich will join the club for the upcoming season, linking-up with fellow 2022 World Cup heroes Jamie McClaren and Matthew Leckie already in the City squad.

It is unclear as to whether those players will take part on Wednesday night.