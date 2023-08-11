$2.5m to fix road ‘black spots’

Hotham and Bruce electorates will receive more than $2.5 million in road upgrades under the Federal Government’s Black Spot Program.

There were two identified busy, high-traffic black spots granted $539,000 funds in Bruce under the 2023-2024 program.

Woodlee Street in Dandenong between David Street and Heatherton Road will receive raised safety platforms as part of a $204,000 allocation.

As well, $335,000 was granted for a zebra crossing upgrade at the shopping strip at Brady Road Dandenong between Gladstone Road and Dandenong Valley Highway. The project includes raised safety platforms and a raised platform intersection.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said these projects will contribute significantly to road safety in the area.

“These Black Spot projects will make an important contribution towards reducing serious injuries and deaths on our local roads, and build on previous investments in the area.”

Hotham received $2,041,000 in funding for five black spot upgrades.

The projects include Athol Road (between Springvale Road and Corrigan Road) in Springvale South and View Road (between Lightwood Road and Heatherton Road) in Springvale.

There will be installations of raised safety platforms, flat top speed humps, streetlights and lantern updates.

Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Carol Brown said these safety investments will make Victorian roads safer for everyone.

“In announcing this project, this Government recognises the importance of working with the Victorian Government to partner with local councils to deliver the program in the state.”

The Black Spot Program aims to substantially improve 57 dangerous crash sites on Victorian roads in 2023–24.

It provided $25.6 million in Victoria for safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes are known to have occurred, or are at risk of occurring.