Violence education comes to Casey

An educational initiative to reduce violence on and off sporting fields is set to get underway with YMCA Victoria and the Pat Cronin Foundation (PCF) teaming up to reach as many as 1.2 million players, fans and staff at Casey Stadium in the next 12 months.

This collaboration was made possible through a $30,000 grant provided by the City of Casey as part of the Victorian Government’s Empowering Communities initiative within the Building Safer Communities Program.

City of Casey Chair of Administrators Ms Noelene Duff PSM said the council is pleased to support this initiative as part of its ongoing commitment to tackling valuable social causes.

“Building on the successes from our initial funding, the Pat Cronin Foundation have since secured an additional $80,000 funds through the same grant initiative, with the aim to raise awareness around the impacts of social violence, including the much-publicised coward punch, as well as strategies to handle and diffuse conflict,” she said.

The partnership will kick off with a powerful statement during Round 14 of the National Basketball League One (NBL1) and Victorian Netball League 16.

Guest speakers will address crowds at two feature matches to encourage positive change, while ongoing messaging will be displayed prominently on the stadium’s big screens throughout the year.

Stadium staff will take part in workshops to learn techniques to diffuse confrontation, while sporting clubs and the community will be encouraged to attend one of two highly informative educational presentations for players in September and November.

The Pat Cronin Foundation, a prominent Melbourne-based violence prevention charity, was established following the death of 19-year-old Pat Cronin from a Coward Punch attack while helping a mate during a night out in 2016.

YMCA’s Recreational Regional Executive Manager – South East Carly Sanders said the YMCA was honoured to be joining forces with PCF in a shared mission to prevent violence and promote healthy relationships in the City of Casey.

“This partnership will enable us to combine our resources to create impactful programs that address social violence in our community,” she said.

“The initiative embodies the core values of both organisations and underscores our commitment to making a lasting, positive change in thousands of lives.”

Pat Cronin Foundation director Matt Cronin, the father of Pat, said reinforcing appropriate responses to anger and aggression in the sporting arena was a valuable opportunity because it also involved skills essential in everyday life.

“This initiative with YMCA Victoria will help us spread our message, which is particularly relevant in the rough and tumble of competitive sport where emotions are often running high – but also outside of sport,” he said.

“We’re calling on all sports clubs associated with the stadium to register for one of the upcoming presentations, which often have a transformative effect on those who attend.

“Thousands of people are hospitalised each year in Australia due to senseless violence in public settings and by giving people an understanding of Pat’s story, raising awareness of the impact of violence and offering practical tips to deal with anger and confrontation, we hope to reduce the statistics.”

The YMCA collaboration complements another groundbreaking PCF partnership beginning soon in the City of Casey.

The Foundation will work directly with around 7000 students in up to 25 schools, showcasing its newly developed Prep-Year 12 Be Wise Education Program – now available throughout Australia.