Pair wanted over attempted bike theft in Springvale South

Two males have wielded a machete during a hold-up of a 16-year-old boy who was selling his bike in Springvale South.

Police say the Kew teen agreed to meet a man at a park on the corner of Springvale and Heatherton roads about 5.30pm on Tuesday 8 August as part of an “online social media sale”.

The males produced the weapon when the boy got out of the car to do the sale. They tried to steal the bicycle from the back of the car, police say.

The car’s driver got out and approached the offenders, who ran away empty-handed.

There were no injuries.

The males were believed to be in their teens, about 170 centimetres and wearing full-face coverings and non-distinctive clothing.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives have released video footage of two males wanted for questioning.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au