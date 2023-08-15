Wait lingers for asylum seekers

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

More than 15,000 asylum seekers remain in anxious limbo since the Federal Government’s pledge for permanent protection.

In February, the Government promised a “pathway to permanent protection” to 19,000 eligible holders of temporary protection visas (TPVs) or safe haven enterprise visas (SHEVs).

As of June, 3486 of the promised Resolution of Status visas had been granted, with 16.127 still on TPVs and SHEVs.

A further 7685 TPV, SHEV and RoS applicants had their visas refused, cancelled or expired offshore.

Dandenong-based advocate Wicki Wickiramasingham says that many asylum seekers had still not received any letters on their status.

“They are worried. They are depressed – some have heart attacks. There are some families really suffering – with the children and wives still at (their homelands) while their husbands are here.

“They are saving money for application fees – about $20,000 to apply for their family to join them – in the hope that they get (RoS visas).

“They should be given permanent residency as soon as possible.”

More than 2000 TPV holders in Australia are from Sri Lanka – many of them are Tamils based in South East Melbourne and are yet to receive RoS confirmation, Mr Wickiramasingham says.

It’s especially nerve-wracking given that Sri Lanka remain unsafe for Tamils to return, he says.

In recent weeks, a mass grave was discovered in a northern Tamil province.

The Government has closed 192 Tamil schools, “colonized” Tamil’s private lands and moved in Buddhist temples next to Tamil Hindu places of worship.

“I think the Australian Government should urge the Sri Lankan Government to stop taking Tamil residential land and to stop taking residents from their own places.

“It’s a form of cultural genocide.”

Bruce MP Julian Hill said the Government was delivering on a promise for “genuine refugees holding TPV or SHEV visas” to get permanent protection.

Most of the 19,000 RoS visas would be completed within 12 months.

“It will take time but over 4,000 visas have been granted already

“I will continue to speak up on this and advocate for ongoing resources so the remaining visas are finalised as quickly as possible.

“These people are our neighbours, workers and friends who cannot return to their home country lest they be killed.

“Yet for over a decade the Liberals refused to grant permanent protection to these genuine refugees who have been living in Australia for a decade or more.”

A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson said the permanent visa pathway was being applied to TPV and SHEV holders before 14 February who have been found to be owed protection.

“The Government is focused on providing those who engage Australia’s protection obligations a chance to continue their lives in Australia with certainty and security.

“Applicants for a RoS visa will be required to satisfy the RoS visa grant requirements including those related to health, national security and character.”

Most existing TPV and SHEV holders were expected to receive RoS visa within 12 months of the start of processing, the spokesperson said.