Farm facilities receive a face-lift

Doveton’s Myuna Farm has completed an upgrade to its popular animal nursery enclosure after 30 years of welcoming visitors of all ages.

O riginally constructed in 1993 through a training program with Holmesglen TAFE building apprentices, Myuna Farm has a range of animal’s including lambs, kid goats, calves, rabbits, guinea pigs, reptiles (snakes, lizards, turtles, bearded dragon), ducklings and baby chickens.

The renovations included upgraded animal enclosures with improved accessibility for people living with disabilities, as well as significant upgrades to two function rooms within the animal nursery which cater for children’s parties.

The farm’s rustic farming characteristics were retained with the inclusion of recycled materials, providing an authentic farm-themed experience for all visitors.

Myuna Farm is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm at 182 Kidds Road in Doveton.

For more information, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/myuna-farm