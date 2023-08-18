Narre Warren tradie’s $9.6 million win

A Narre Warren tradie has received a windfall after he won division one twice in the Set for Life draw on Wednesday 16 August, meaning he would receive a total of $9.6 million paid in monthly instalments of $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.

The man held the only two division one winning entries in Set for Life draw 2932.

When an official from The Lott reached out to him this morning, he was oblivious to his double good fortune, busy at work and initially thought the call was about a smaller divisional prize he had won.

“I checked my ticket this morning around 5.30am and it came up that I’d won $400,” he said.

“I had no idea I’d won division one twice.

“I thought you were calling me about my $400 win.”

The man said his double win was “incredible”.

“If I knew I’d won division one twice, I wouldn’t have come into work today,” he said.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for the past few years.

“They’re basically family birthdates.”

The man said the money would go towards helping his son.

“I’ve been looking to buy a house as I’m currently renting so this will help a lot,” he said.

“I want to help my son and maybe I’ll keep working for a year or two before calling it quits.

“This day’s taken quite a turn.”