Police car rammed in South East chase

A Pearcedale man has been arrested after allegedly evading police in a stolen car on Saturday 19 August.

The car, allegedly stolen in Pearcedale that morning, was followed by police units, including the Air Wing, in Clayton, Noble Park, Dandenong and Carrum Downs from 1pm.

The driver stopped in traffic and allegedly reversed into a stopped police vehicle on Dandenong Road East in Frankston.

Police officers had got out of their vehicle before the crash. There were no injuries, police say.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested at the scene, and taken into questioning.