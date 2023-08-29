Bob rolls to another win

Nearly 90 years old, Noble Park Bowls Club player Bob Bilic has certainly kept up his drive.

Bilic is part of a premiership team of four, which recently defeated a Keysborough side in a Division 2 indoor bowls final.

The former soccer player was introduced to the sport at the ripe age of 74.

And quickly took to the grass rinks at Moodemere Street, just five minutes from his home.

Last year he captained the same four’s team to victory, adding to a collection of three trophies and four medals.

“In a way, I wish I took it up sooner – I like the game and I’m happy with the people I’m meeting. They’re friendly and a very nice club.”

He hopes his winning ways will rub off on his long-suffering AFL team Carlton, which is set for its first finals campaign in a decade.