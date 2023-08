By Sahar Foladi

Read, Grow and Inspire was the theme for the latest chapter of the annual Book Week from 19 to 25 August.

School communities dressed up with relish and creativity as they embodied their favourite characters from the printed page.

Whether they were Mr Bump, Cruella DeVille, Venelope or the perennial favourite Cat in the Hat, all paraded proudly for their school peers.

Here were some of the highlights at Dandenong North Primary School and Haileybury College pre-school.