Hornet tribute for RAAF high-flyer

The spectacular roar of a F/A-18F Super Hornet fly-past was a fitting send-off for a former high-flying Royal Australian Air Force pilot and commander.

The fighter plane soared over the funeral service of 87-year-old Air Vice-Marshal Edward ‘Ted’ Radford AO funeral service on Bunurong Memorial Park in Dandenong South on Monday 28, August.

“AVM Radford was instrumental in bringing the F/A-18F Super Hornet into RAAF service,” a Defence spokesperson said.

“Air Force values the service of AVM Radford immensely and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

A funeral Guard of Honour was conducted for the former Deputy Chief of Air Staff (1990) and Air Commander Australia (1985-’90).

The highly-decorated AVM Radford rose through the ranks after topping the course as a cadet at RAAF College in 1953.

Over 37 years of service, he flew 28 aircraft types for a total of 4300 hours. In 1980-81, he led large teams in France and the US to evaluate the Mirage 2000, the F16 and F18 fighters. It led to the Government choosing to buy the F18.

He later became Deputy Chief Executive Operations at Qantas which he described as like being Air Commander “except for control of a $1.7 billion budget and 17 unions to deal with.

He also was Race Director for the London Sydney Air Race – an official event in Australia’s Centenary of Federation.

AVM Radford died in Mornington on 16 August.