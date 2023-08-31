Fantastic characters come to life at Mossgiel Park PS

Endeavour Hills’ Mossgiel Park Primary School celebrated its best readers and spellers last week, as part of national Book Week celebrations.

Principal Lynn Ordish said reading has helped the students broaden their view of the world.

“Book Week is always an exciting time at Mossgiel Park Primary,” she said.

“This year’s theme of ‘Read, Grow, Inspire’ resonates with our commitment to develop children to have a love for reading and learning.

“We have an emphasis on teaching children how to comprehend the text they read.”

Foundation teacher Louise Rezel said this year’s Book Week celebrations involved a number of events.

“Our Book Week included many fun and engaging activities such as dressing up as their favourite book character, a spelling bee and a whole school assembly to acknowledge and celebrate students at each year level who have achieved excellence in reading,” she said.

“We also announced the Spelling Bee champions and awarded an Encouragement Reading Award for one student in each class that has shown unwavering dedication and significant growth in reading, comprehension, fluency and voice.

“Our whole school environment encapsulates the spirit of Book Week and striving to succeed.”